Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Live Streaming Online and Live Telecast in IST: Europa League champions Sevilla will host Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of UCL 2020-21 round of 16. Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund match will be played at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium on February 18 (Thursday). Sevilla are on a nine-match winning streak across all competitions while Dortmund have won only twice in their last five. But both will be eager to win the first leg and take an early advantage in the clash. Fans Replace Kajol With Gerard Pique in DDLJ Iconic Scene as Barcelona Star Attempts to Grab Kylian Mbappe, Netizens Come Up With Host of Other Funny Memes.

The hosts are missing captain Jesus Navas, Lucas Ocampos and Marcos Acuna for this tie while Dortmund are without goalkeeper Roman Burki and Thomas Meunier. Dortmund are playing their seventh UCL round of 16 tie in the past eight seasons but have failed to make past this round in the last three attempts. Sevilla have also made it to this stage of the competition for the fifth time in six appearances but have progressed ahead only once.

When is Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund match in UCL 2020-21 quarter-finals will be played at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium. The match will be held on February 18 (Wednesday midnight) and it is scheduled to begin at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund match on Sony Ten channels. Sony Ten Network is the official broadcaster of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 in India. So fans can tune into Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD channels to watch the game live.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match?

Live streaming of the UEFA Champions League match between Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund quarter-final first leg will be available on SonyLiv.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2021 07:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).