Gerard Pique has been in the news wrong reasons. First, his video of a nasty fight with Antoine Griezmann during Barcelona vs PSG, UCL 2021 went viral on social media and now this picture where Pique was trying to grab Kylian Mbappe made rounds on social media. As the picture went viral, the netizens chipped in with a tinge of creativity and came up with hilarious memes on social media. In one of the memes, we could see Kajol being replaced by Pique in the iconic scene from 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge'. Antonie Griezmann, Gerard Pique Fight Video: Watch These Two Stars Get into an Ugly Spat With Each Other During Barcelona vs PSG UCL 2021 Football Match.

In the other meme, we could see Gerard attempting to chase the dogs. There were several other memes that caught our attention as they made rounds on social media. Last night Barcelona was thrashed by PSG by 4-1. Kylian Mbappe, the star of the night had scored a hat-trick and played a vital role in the French side walking away with the last laugh. Now, check out the memes that caught the attention of the netizens.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Real Madrid Hindi🇮🇳⚽ (@realmadridhindi)

Barcelona has been subjected to trolls ever since they lost the match last night. The fans took to social media and lashed out at the Catalans for their loss. Even Ronald Koeman admitted that the team had defended poorly in the second half of the match.

