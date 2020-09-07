Cristiano Ronaldo has been going strong with his long-time girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez for more than three years now. Very often the two are couple goals for sure for their social media is full of lovey-dovey pictures of the two cosying up together. Whether it’s their pictures from their holiday or a simple dinner date the two know how to paint the town red with love. Now, during an interview, Ronaldo rated sex with his girlfriend above scoring his best goal. Ronaldo’s favourite goal is the bicycle kick that he scored in 2018 against Juventus while he donned the colours of Real Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo Told to Wear Face Mask During Portugal's 4-1 Win Over Croatia in UEFA Nations League 2020-21 (Watch Video).

During ITV's Cristiano Ronaldo Meets Piers Morgan, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner suggested that not even that goal could compare to his experience with the 26-year-old Rodriguez in bed. "No, not [when compared] with my Geo, no! I tried to score this goal for many, many years. I had scored 700-odd goals, but I hadn't done this," he said. Ronaldo in the same interview also said that the two will get married for sure as it is his mother's dream. He also went on to label Georgina Rodriguez as his friend and the two open their hearts to each other.

During the course of the conversation, Ronaldo also broke down seeing his father's unseen footage. Talking about the present, CR7 has joined the Portugal squad after being absent for the match against Croatia for the UEFA Nations League 2020. Ronaldo was ruled out of the match due to toe infection.

