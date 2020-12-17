Sheffield United vs Manchester United, Premier League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in IST: Manchester United face Sheffield United in a mid-week away contest where a win could ignite the Red Devil’s title charge. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men are currently ninth in the league with 20 points from 11 games, but with 2 games in hand, United really could push closer to Liverpool. Their away form has been special for the most part of the year. With Manchester United winning all their away games this season, it really compensates for the meagre 5 points gained from Old Trafford. Opponents Sheffield United were flying high last campaign but are in search for their first win in the current one. They need to mend way fast else demotion to the Championship looks a strong possibility. Manchester United Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Asks Team to Show Title Winning Credentials.

Kean Bryan and Oliver McBurnie will not feature tonight for Sheffield United due to injuries while Jack O’ Connell is out with a long term injury. Lys Mousset and David McGoldrick can impose themselves on a Manchester United defence that is highly inconsistent. Ethan Ampadu and John Fleck are part of a five-man midfield which will be tasked with stopping United players from upping the ante.

Paul Pogba has performed well in the last few games for Manchester United and is set to start against the Blades with Fred alongside him. With Edinson Cavani lacking match fitness, out of form French forward Anthony Martial will start as the no 9. Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford remain the talisman for this Red Devils side as the duo bring in exceptional counter-attacking skills to the team. Harry Maguire had a decent game against Manchester City and the English international needs to carry on with much of the same.

When is Sheffield United vs Manchester United, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Sheffield United vs Manchester United match in English Premier League 2020-21 will be played on December 18, 2020 (Thursday midnight). The match will be played at the Bramall Lane Stadium and the game is scheduled to start at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Sheffield United vs Manchester United, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Sheffield United vs Manchester United match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Sheffield United vs Manchester United, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of Sheffield United vs Manchester United match on Disney+Hotstar. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the match live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream. Manchester United on the road are an unstoppable force and should easily secure all three points against Sheffield United.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 17, 2020 02:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).