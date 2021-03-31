Spain will take on Kosovo in the latest round of FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers fixtures in Group B. The clash will be played at Estadio La Cartuja in Seville on March 31, 2021 (late Wednesday night). Both teams enter this game on the back of contrasting results in their previous game. Meanwhile, fans searching for Spain vs Kosovo, European Qualifiers live streaming can scroll down below. FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Dani Olmo’s Late Goal Gives Spain 2–1 Away Win Over Georgia.

Spain have started the qualifying campaign in underwhelming fashion as they were held to a draw in their opening fixture by Greece and then needed an injury-time goal to get past Georgia. Luis Enrique’s team will be looking to put on a more convincing display and move closer to the top of the table. Meanwhile, Kosovo were defeated in their opener by Sweden and will have a tough task against the former World Champions.

When is Spain vs Kosovo, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Spain vs Kosovo clash in FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers clash will be played at Estadio La Cartuja in Seville on April 1, 2021 (Thursday). The game has a scheduled time of 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Spain vs Kosovo, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 SD/HD or Sony Six SD/HD channels to watch live telecast of Spain vs Kosovo on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Spain vs Kosovo, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony Liv will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Spain vs Kosovo, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers live streaming online.

