Sudan National Football Team vs Senegal National Football Team African Nations Championship 2025 Live Streaming: Sudan are leading Group D of the African Nations Championship with 4 points from two games played and next face second placed Senegal today. Senegal, who are level on points with Sudan, trail them courtesy an inferior goal difference. After their draw with Congo in their opening fixture, Sudan did well to defeat Nigeria 4-0 and the result would have given them a lot of confidence. Senegal on the other hand had a draw with Congo in their last fixture and will be keen to return to winning ways.

Abdel Raouf scored a brace for Sudan in the last game and he will be a key player for the team from the wings. Walieldin Khedr was also on the scoresheet in the last match and he will look to create chances as well from out wide. Abuaagla Abdalla will be the striker up top with Mazin Fadul Albahli and Musa Ali Hussein as the wingers.

Moussa Cissé will start for Senegal in the playmaker role with Serigne Moctar Koïté and Christian Gomis as the two forward players. Mbaye Yaya Ly will slot in front of the backline in a sweeper role and try and break the opposition play. Libasse Guèye and Ameth Niang will venture forward from midfield to help with the attacking play.

Nigeria vs Congo African Nations Championship 2025 Match Details

Match Sudan vs Senegal Date Tuesday, August 19 Time 10:30 PM (IST) Venue Amaan Stadium, Amaan Stadium, Tanzania Live Streaming, Telecast Details SuperSport and BeinSport (Live Streaming)

When is Sudan vs Senegal African Nations Championship 2025 Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

The Sudan National Football Team will clash with the Senegal National Football Team in African Nations Championship 2025 on Tuesday, August 19. The Nigeria vs Congo African Nations Championship 2025 Football match will be played at the Amaan Stadium, Amaan Stadium, Tanzania and will begin at 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Sudan vs Senegal African Nations Championship 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the African Nations Championship 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch the Nigeria vs Congo African Nations Championship match live telecast on any TV channel. For Nigeria vs Congo African Nations Championship 2025 online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Sudan vs Senegal African Nations Championship 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately there is no official streaming partner of the African Nations Championship 2025 in India. Fans in India will not be able to watch Nigeria vs Congo match live streaming. But the worldwide audience can get the live streaming viewing option of the Sudan vs Senegal African Nations Championship match on SuperSport and BeinSport app and website. It will be a game where both the teams create plenty of chances and match could end up in a 2-2 scoreline.

