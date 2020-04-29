This Day That Year: When Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos Scored a Brace Each During Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid, Champions League Semi-Final 2014 (Watch Video)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: AFP)

Cristiano Ronaldo in his nine-year-long stint with Real Madrid has added many feathers to his dazzling hat. Fans still reminisce every moment of CR7 with the Los Blancos and today they recalled the match played on April 29, 2014, when the five-time Ballon d’Or winner struck twice along with Sergio Ramos and both led the team to 4-0 win. The Champions League Semi-Final 2014 match was held at the backyard of Bayern Munich i.e. Allianz Arena. In this section of ‘This Day That Year’ we shall talk about Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid match. Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Glimpse of His Morning Workout Session in Latest Instagram Video.

Right from the start of the game, the visitors were on a hammering spree. It was Sergio Ramos who netted the first goal in the first 16 minutes of the match and then four minutes later added one more to the tally. Cristiano Ronaldo chipped in with one goal at the 34th minute. The two teams went into the half-time with the visitors being three up. At the 90 the minute of the match, the Portugal star drilled the final nail in the coffin with yet another goal and the visitors walked away with a 4-0 win. You can watch the highlights of the match below:

The last goal scored by CR7 was a free-kick which was converted into a goal. It would be wrong to say that the contest was completely one-sided and Real Madrid dominated the game throughout. This was the first time since 2002 Champions League that Real Madrid made a place into the finals of the tournament. The team won on an aggregate of 5-0.