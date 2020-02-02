Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City, Premier League 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Get EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in Indian Time?

Tottenham Hotspur (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

It is a super Sunday in the English Premier League as Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur take on Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. Liverpool’s win over Southampton yesterday has pushed them 22 points clear of the defending champions which looks like a bridge too far for them at the moment. Nevertheless, fans will witness one of the biggest managerial rivalries in world football when these two team clash. Hosts Tottenham have won just once in 2020 in the league, and their top-four ambitions have hit a stumbling block. Injuries have played an important role in their downfall, but playing a club like Manchester City should motivate the players to come up with the best. Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester City - Live Football Score.

Jose Mourinho is likely going to deploy a 3-5-2 formation with Serge Aurier and Ryan Sessegnon in the wing-back role. The attacking responsibilities will lie on the shoulders of Lucas Moura and Heung Min Son with Giovani Lo Celso and Dele Alli providing the creativity in the middle. Harry Winks is the pivot in midfield, and his role will be to keep hold of the ball for the hosts. Jose Mourinho’s game relies a lot on the counter, and Tottenham Hotspur will need to move the ball quickly for this plan to materialise.

Aymeric Laporte and Fernandinho have trained with the first-team squad, but there is still a doubt involving their trip to London. John Stones will partner Nicolas Otamendi in the backline with Rodri playing as the defensive midfielder. Riyad Mahrez, Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling are certain starters in attack for the visitors. Kevin De Bruyne is an important cog in the wheel for City as he is the one that often comes up with the assists.

