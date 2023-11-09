Liverpool have started their Europa League campaign on a fine note with three wins on the bounce. They face Toulouse next in an away tie with Jurgen Klopp’s men looking into continue their winning momentum. The team had a minor blip in the league against Luton Town where they scraped through with a draw. Opponents Toulouse are on a five-game winless streak which includes three losses. The home side will need to find a way to survive the Liverpool onslaught with the squad low on confidence. Toulouse versus Liverpool will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 11:15 PM IST. UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Real Madrid Display Impressive Performance, Real Sociedad Enter Knockouts.

Oliver Zanden, Denis Genreau, Zakaria Aboukhlal are the players missing out for Toulouse due to injuries. Guillaume Restes will be starting between the sticks and he should expect a busy day at work. Thijs Dallinga, Aaron Donnum, Frank Magri will be the front three for the home side with Stijn Spierings in midfield. Vincent Sierro and Cristian Casseres will venture forward to aid the attacking play.

Thiago Alcantara, Andrew Robertson, Stefan Bajcetic are the players on the treatment table for Liverpool. Luis Diaz has trained with the team and is expected to start despite the whole situation involving his father back in Colombia. Coady Gakpo will lead the attack while Ben Doak also gets an opportunity to shine on the right flank.

When Is Toulouse vs Liverpool, UEFA Europa League 2023-24 Match? Know Date, Time & Venue

Liverpool will face-off against Toulouse in their upcoming fixture in the UEFA Europa League 2023-24. This Group E match will be played at the Stadium Municipal, Toulouse, France and it will begin at 11:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) on Thursday, November 9. Saudi Pro League Champions Al-Ittihad Part Ways with Coach Nuno Espirito Santo.

Where To Watch Toulouse vs Liverpool, UEFA Europa League 2023-24 Match Live Telecast?

The live telecast of Toulouse vs Liverpool football match in the UEFA Europa League 2023-24 will be available for live telecast in India on Sony Ten Network. Fans hence will be able to watch this match live on their TV sets in India on the Sony Ten Network channels. For live streaming options, fans can scroll below.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming Of Toulouse vs Liverpool UEFA Europa League 2023-24 Match?

Good news for the fans as the Toulouse vs Liverpool clash in the UEFA Europa League 2023-24 will be available on online platforms. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to watch the live streaming online of Toulouse vs Liverpool match. However, it will be available for subscribers only. The streaming of the match is also likely to be available on JioTV. Liverpool have beaten Toulouse in their last three meetings and they should have little problem securing three points here again.

