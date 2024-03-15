The UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Round of 16 has been summed up and has now moved into the quarterfinal phase where the last eight teams will go against each other to determine the semifinalists of Europe's major tournament. We saw big teams such as Inter Milan, Napoli FC and even RB Leipzig who were eliminated from the tournament. The round of 16 did produce some of the very entertaining matches and it was a joy to watch. Teams such as FC Porto, Napoli FC, Inter Milan, Real Sociedad, PSV, FC Copenhagen, RB Leipzig and Lazio will not be going ahead in the tournament. UEFA Champions League 2023–24 Knockouts Draw Set To Take Place Today, a Look at Teams Qualified for Quarterfinals.

The teams which have qualified for the UCL 2023-24 quarterfinal stage are Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid. The defending champions Manchester City are contenders alongside powerhouses Real Madrid who have 14 titles and Bayern Munich who are six-time champions. This sets the stage for an exhilarating lineup in the upcoming knockout rounds.

When and Where Will UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Quarter-Final Draw Be Hosted? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Quarter-Final Draw is scheduled to be hosted at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday, March 15. The draw has a scheduled start time of 4:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Vinicius Jr Calls on UEFA To Punish Atletico Madrid Supporters for Racially Abusing Him Before UCL 2023–24 Match Against Inter Milan (See Post).

Where to Get Live Telecast of UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Quarter-Final Draw

Since Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League, the live streaming of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Quarter-Final Draw will be available on the Sony Sports Network channels on TV.

How to Get Live Streaming of UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Quarter-Final Draw

Since the broadcast rights of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Quarter-Final Draw is with Sony Sports Network, fans can get access to the live streaming of the quarterfinal draw on Sony LIV app and website. Although, fans can only get access with a subscription.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2024 02:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).