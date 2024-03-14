Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has been a victim of racist chants on multiple occasions whenever he was on the field. But in a recent video, Atletico Madrid fans were seen taking a dig at the Brazilian with ‘similar racist chants’ even though the forward was not playing against their team. The Brazil forward was the target of chants by Atletico fans prior to their Champions League last-16 match against Inter Milan on Wednesday night. He replied to a post on X (formerly Twitter) about the chanting and commented, "I hope you have already thought about their punishment UEFA. It's a sad reality that even happens in games where I'm not present!" Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram Grabs Atletico Madrid Defender Stefan Savic's Crotch During UCL 2023-24 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Vinicius Jr Calls on UEFA to Punish Atletico Madrid Supporters who Racially Abused him

Espero que vocês já tenham pensado na punição deles. @ChampionsLeague 👍🏿 @UEFA 👍🏿 é uma triste realidade que passa até nos jogos que eu não estou presente! https://t.co/IDHAkG9H6S — Vini Jr. (@vinijr) March 14, 2024

