Ukraine and England meet in the UEFA Euro 2020 quarterfinals. The winner will advance to semi-finals and obviously both the teams will be pushing for the victory. The winner of this clash will either face Czech Republic or Denmark in the semis. Meanwhile, if you are looking for Ukraine vs England live streaming online and live telecast in India then continue reading. UEFA EURO 2020: Italy and Spain to Meet at European Championship For The Fourth Tournament in a Row.

At a major tournament, England and Ukraine have faced-off each other just once. And England won that encounter. Last two meetings between these two teams ended in draws.

When is Ukraine vs England, UEFA EURO 2020 Match? Date, Time and Venue Details

Ukraine vs England Euro 2020 quarter-final match will be played on July 04, 2021 (Saturday mid-night) at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. The match is scheduled to start at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Ukraine vs England, UEFA EURO 2020 Live Telecast and Television Channel Information in India

Sony Pictures Networks India is the official broadcaster of UEFA EURO 2020 in India. It will telecast Ukraine vs England, live match on Sony Ten 2 in English, Sony Ten 3 in Hindi, Sony Ten 4 in Tamil and Telugu, Sony Six in Bengali and Malayalam.

Ukraine vs England, UEFA EURO 2020 Live Streaming Online Information

The live online streaming of Ukraine vs England, UEFA EURO 2020 football match will be available on the SONY LIV app and website. JIO will also provide the online streaming of the game for its users on the JIO TV app. FanCode will also provide the live stream but fans need to purchase a match-pass to watch the game.

