Valladolid vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21 Live Streaming Online and Live Telecast in IST: Real Madrid, the defending champions are currently second in the Spanish La Liga, trailing city rivals Atletico Madrid by 6 points. Next up for the Los Blancos is Real Valladolid away where a win should see them close the gap at the top to three points although Atletico Madrid have a game in hand. It has been a season to forget for Zinedine Zidane and his men with injuries ravaging their progress for major part of the campaign. Karim Benzema Adds to Real Madrid's Injury Woes, Set To Miss Several Weeks Of Action.

Despite the struggles, they head into the game with three wins on the bounce in the league. With Champions League action coming up shortly, it will be interesting to see how Zinedine Zidane manages his troops. Opponents Real Valladolid are in the relegation zone and need to start winning consistently to avoid the drop. Zlatan Ibrahimovic Subjected To Ethnic Abuse During Europa League Clash, Red Star Belgrade Apologise to AC Milan Star.

Lucas Olaza is suspended for the tie while the likes of Marcos Andre, Kiko Olivas, Pablo Hervias, Javi Sanchez and Jawad El Yamiq are all ruled out for Real Valladolid with injuries. Shon Weissman and Sergi Guardiola have a decent partnership in the attacking third but need the support of Roque Mesa from midfield. Oscar Plano is set to make a comeback in the starting eleven and can mount some solid attack from the right.

Karim Benzema, Sergio Ramos, Eden Hazard, Federico Valverde, Marcelo and Rodrygo are all out of the contest for Real Madrid which has created a lot of trouble for the visitors. Mariano Diaz is set to play as the number nine for the Los Blancos with Marcos Asensio and Vinicius Jr flanking him on the wings. Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric are all available and will definitely start despite the big European game at midweek.

When is Valladolid vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match? Know Match Time, Venue Schedule

Valladolid vs Real Madrid match in La Liga 2020-21 will be played at the Jose Zorilla Stadium. The match will be played on February 21 (Saturday midnight). The match is scheduled to begin at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Valladolid vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Unfortunately, no TV channel holds the broadcast rights of La Liga 2020-21 in India. So, the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid match will not be telecast on live on any TV channel.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Valladolid vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

With no live telecast available fans can still catch the action live, thanks to live online streaming. La Liga free online streaming is available on the Facebook app and website. Fans can visit La Liga’s official Facebook page to catch live streaming online of Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid for free. Real Madrid have won ten out of their last twelve games against Real Valladolid and should easily extend their winning run.

