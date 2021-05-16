Liverpool will look to continue their charge for a top-four finish when they take on already-relegated West Brom in the latest round of Premier League 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at The Hawthorns on May 16, 2021 (Sunday). Jurgen Klopp’s men will be aiming to gut the points gap on teams above them. Meanwhile, fans searching for West Brom vs Liverpool, EPL 2020-21 live streaming can scroll down below. Virgil Van Dijk Injury Update: Liverpool Star Opts Out Of Euro 2020 As He Targets Pre-Season With Reds.

Liverpool are coming fresh off a win over arch-rivals Manchester United and will be looking to build on that result in their bid to finish in the Champions League qualification spots. Meanwhile, West Brom are already relegated but will be looking to end their home season on a high and replicate the kind of result they managed at Anfield when they managed to get a draw.

When is West Brom vs Liverpool, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

West Brom vs Liverpool match in Premier League 2020-21 will be played at The Hawthorns. The game will be held on May 16, 2021 (Sunday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of West Brom vs Liverpool, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the West Brom vs Liverpool match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of West Brom vs Liverpool, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the West Brom vs Liverpool match on Disney+Hotstar. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the match live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream.

