New Castle and Chelsea are all set to take on each other at 07.30 pm IST and those looking out for the live streaming and online telecast details of the game are below.

Deets:

Things that bring a smile on our face: Knowing another #PL Gameweek is here! 😁 Which ⚔️ are you looking forward to in #GW10? pic.twitter.com/tSdkAkZZDA — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) October 25, 2021

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 30, 2021 07:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).