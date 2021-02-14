West Bromwich Albion vs Manchester United, EPL 2021 Live Streaming Online: Manchester United will be looking to leapfrog Leicester City to the second spot in the Premier League when they take on West Bromwich Albion in an away tie. The Red Devils head into the game on the back of a 3-3 draw with Everton, which many believe has killed their title hopes. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men are 8 points off leaders Manchester City at the moment with the latter enjoying a game in hand as well. All Manchester United can do at the moment is mount a late challenge in the second half of the campaign with a string of wins. West Bromwich Albion are struggling to climb out of the relegation zone and four losses in their last five games has only made their situation worse. They will need a special showing against Manchester United to get a positive result. Leicester 3-1 Liverpool, Premier League 2020-21 Match Result: Foxes Score Three Goals in Seven Minutes to Go Second on Points Table.

Okay Yokuslu is set to start for the first time for West Bromwich Albion and should add some weight to their midfield. Ashley Maitland-Niles, who is on loan from Arsenal, is another quality player in their ranks that can make a difference in the game. Scoring goals is a problem for the hosts at the moment and this is where the role of striker M’Baye Diagne assumes utter significance.

Bruno Fernandes, Luke Shaw, Edinson Cavani and Scott McTominay are all set to return to the Manchester United starting eleven. With Paul Pogba injured, it will be the midfield axis of Fred and Scott McTominay. Mason Greenwood has done well on the right and is expected to keep his place there with Marcus Rashford on the opposite wing. Victor Lindelof has been criticised off late for his performances but lack of options means the Swede is set to partner Harry Maguire again.

When is West Bromwich Albion vs Manchester United, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

West Bromwich Albion vs Manchester United match in English Premier League 2020-21 will be played on February 14, 2020 (Sunday). The match will be played at Old Trafford and the game is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of West Bromwich Albion vs Manchester United, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the West Bromwich Albion vs Manchester United match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of West Bromwich Albion vs Manchester United, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of West Bromwich Albion vs Manchester United match on Disney+Hotstar. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the match live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream. Manchester United have pace and cutting edge in their forward line and that should help them secure an easy win.

