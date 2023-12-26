Cristiano Ronaldo scored a goal and provided an assist against Al-Ettifaq's side in the latest league game, putting his side in a strong position to challenge for the Saudi Pro League title after 2019. They will face defending champions Al Ittihad at Prince Abdullah al-Faisal Stadium. Al-Nassr finished second, seven points behind Al-Ittihad in the 2022-23 Saudi Pro League table. However, the arrival of CR7 has completely changed the scenario for The Knights of Najd. The team not only won their first-ever Kings Cup but now competing on several fronts, with the Portuguese captain leading the offence for them. They are second in the league though, 10 points behind league leaders Al-Hilal side, with a game in hand. Cristiano Ronaldo and Conor McGregor Unite for Spectacular Crossover Event in Riyadh, Witness Saudi Arabia's Bid for Boxing Domination (Watch Video)

Their opponents Al-Ittihad stand sixth in the league with eight wins in 17 games played so far. Led by Ronaldo’s former teammate Karim Benzema, Al Ittihad would be looking to dent blow to Al Nassr’s quest for the league title this season. Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema formed a lethal duo at Real Madrid and have won four Champions League trophies together. The duo played 342 times together for Los Blancos and went on to have 76 joint goal contributions with Benzema assisting Ronaldo 47 times. ‘Best Caption Wins’ Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Picture of Bursting Out Into Laughter With Conor McGregor at Day of Reckoning Boxing Event in Saudi Arabia.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Match?

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start when Al-Nassr travel to take on Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League on Tuesday, December 26. The Knights of Najd will come into the game on the back of a 3-1 win over Al-Ettifaq in the previous league outing, with Ronaldo scoring his first goal in four games against the side. Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr had a brief break before facing Al-Ettifaq on Friday evening, allowing them to recollect themselves from their rushed schedule. The superstar forward should therefore be fit to start the game against Al-Ittihad on Tuesday.

Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't have the best record against Al-Ittihad so far as he has suffered defeats on both occasions the two giants met. The first one was a 3-1 defeat in the semifinals of the Saudi Super Cup while the other was a 1-0 loss in the league a couple of months later. But inspired by some clinical finishing by Al-Nassr’s formidable attack, the Knights of Najd will want to win as many possible tournaments, with Cristiano Ronaldo in the squad. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid megastar has contributed 21 goals and 11 assists from 23 matches across all competitions. This includes a tally of 17 goals and nine assists in the Saudi Pro League.

