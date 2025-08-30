Will Kylian Mbappe play in the Real Madrid vs Mallorca match in La Liga 2025-26? This question might arise in the minds of fans as the Los Blancos gear up to take on Mallorca in their third match of La Liga 2025-26. Real Madrid started their La Liga 2025-26 campaign with a 1-0 victory over Osasuna and subsequently produced a dominant performance to down newly-promoted Real Oviedo 3-0 in their second match of the La Liga 2025-26 season. Placed third on the La Liga 2025-26 points table, another victory for Real Madrid will see them rise to the top spot on the La Liga 2025-26 points table. La Liga 2025–26: Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior Strike As Real Madrid Beat Real Oviedo 3–0 (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Kylian Mbappe had joined Real Madrid before the 2024-25 season and in his first year in La Liga, he scored 31 goals in 34 matches while registering three assists as well. The Frenchman, needless to say, will play a key role in Real Madrid's success in the 2025-26 season and fans would expect him to be at his very best as the Los Blancos hope to continue gaining early momentum in La Liga. Earlier, Real Madrid had given Kylian Mbappe the no 10 jersey after Luka Modric left the club to join AC Milan.

Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Real Madrid vs Mallorca La Liga 2025-26 Match?

Yes, Kylian Mbappe is set to play tonight in the Real Madrid vs Mallorca La Liga 2025-26 match. The French forward, as a matter of fact, will lead Real Madrid's attack against Mallorca and fans will hope that he finds the back of the net. Kylian Mbappe was also seen working hard in training pictures and a video shared by Real Madrid on social media. Real Madrid Schedule in UCL 2025-26: Here's the List of Clubs the Spanish Giants Will Play In League Stage of UEFA Champions League.

Kylian Mbappe Practices His Shots in Training Session

Kylian Mbappe Shares a Laugh With Vinicius Jr in Real Madrid Training

Kylian Mbappe has been in good form in the La Liga 2025-26 season. The Frenchman has scored three goals in two matches, one of which included a brace in Real Madrid's 3-0 win over Real Oviedo. The 26-year-old had found the back of the net from the penalty spot in Real Madrid's first win of the La Liga 2025-26 season, which came against Osasuna.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 30, 2025 06:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).