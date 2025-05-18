Second-placed Real Madrid CF will be hosted by Sevilla FC in their next La Liga 2024-25 match. The Los Blancos have already lost the La Liga 2024-25 title to arch-rivals FC Barcelona, and their second spot is not under threat as Atletico Madrid are placed third with eight points less and only two matches left. So, the Sevilla vs Real Madrid La Liga 2024-25 match offers practically nothing for the visiting side. Real Madrid will be playing this match after a 2-1 win over Mallorca, where Kylian Mbappe and Jacobo Ramon scored the goals. Kylian Mbappe Reacts After Losing Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico La Liga 2024-25 Match, Says 'Painful But We Will Come Back' (See Post).

The Sevilla vs Real Madrid La Liga 2024-25 match will be played from 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Sunday, May 18 at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán in Seville. Hosts Sevilla FC do have a bit to fight for. They are placed 14th with 41 points, a win might help them rise up the rankings. For the visitors, a big question would be if La Liga 2024-25 top-scorer Kylian Mbappe play or be rested for the Sevilla vs Real Madrid La Liga 2024-25 match, as it does not have much for them to offer.

Will Kylian Mbappe Play in Sevilla vs Real Madrid La Liga 2024-25 Match?

Kylian Mbappe is fully match-fit and actively training with the rest of the Real Madrid CF squad. The French star has been officially named in the Los Blancos squad for the Sevilla vs Real Madrid La Liga 2024-25 match. So, Kylian Mbappe will be playing the Sevilla vs Real Madrid La Liga 2024-25 matchday 37 game. Real Madrid Announces Signing of Dean Hujisen; Spanish Footballer Puts Pen to Paper On Deal With Los Blancos For Five Years.

Head Coach Carlo Ancelotti is expected to field Kylian Mbappe right from the beginning of the Sevilla vs Real Madrid La Liga 2024-25 match, as this would help the forward have an edge over the other league top-scorers, as he is currently leading the race. Real Madrid CF might opt for a 4-4-2 formation, with Kylian Mbappe and Endrick being the two strikers.

