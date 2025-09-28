Barcelona will be back in action in the La Liga 2025-26 as they will take on Real Sociedad in their next match. League leaders Real Madrid have dropped points in the La Liga as they have lost against Atletico Madrid in their last match by a big margin of 5-2. This is an opportunity for Barcelona to move to the top of the table with a win. Barcelona had a good start to the season with only five wins and one draw so far from six games. Despite the good start, they have suffered some injury blows which has hampered their season so far. The recent to the list has been goalkeeper Joan Garcia, Gavi and Raphinha. Atletico Madrid 5–2 Real Madrid, La Liga 2025–26: Julian Alvarez’s Brace Hands Los Blancos Thrashing Defeat in Madrid Derby (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Barcelona's key strength in the forward line has been the dynamism and creativiity of Lamine Yamal and Raphinha coupled with Robert Lewandowski's experience. Yamal is a crucial piece for them in the front three and his presence and absence can make big difference for Barcelona in the games. He provides both goals and key passes which can lead to goals. Yamal suffered a groin injury during the International duty with Spain and he has missed four games so far. Fans eager to know whether Lamine Yamal will play in the Barcelona vs Real Sociedad La Liga 2025-26 match will get the entire information here.

Will Lamine Yamal Play in Barcelona vs Real Sociedad La Liga 2025–26 Match?

Good news for the Barcelona fans as Lamine Yamal has recovered from the groin injury he sustained while playing for Spain. Barcelona's medical team has cleared him and he has been named in Hani Flick's squad ready to face Real Sociedad. Although he is fit and was spotted training with the ball. it is unlikely that Flick will have him immediately in the playing XI. It is likely that he will come on as sub and get used to match intensity first. La Liga 2025–26 Points Table.

Despite Lamine Yamal missing from the playing XI, Barcelona has won all the four matches they played in his absence. Yamal recently featured in the Ballon d'Or ceremony where he missed the best men's player of the year award by a whisker to former Barcelona player Ousmane Dembele. He will be further motivated to put a stronger case this season.

