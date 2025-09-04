The Spain national football team are set to face hosts Bulgaria in their first Group E fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match. The 2024 UEFA Euro winners will be pumped up to face Bulgaria at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia. The Bulgaria vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match is scheduled to be played, starting at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Friday, September 5. Spain vs Argentina: Football Powerhouses Set for Finalissima Clash in March 2026.

La Roja will be looking to get back to winning ways and start their FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying campaign on a good note, especially after their sad defeat against Portugal, by a whisker, in the UEFA Nations League 2025 final. The match saw Spanish head coach Luis de la Fuente use the top players like the sensational Lamine Yamal and midfield maestro Pedri from the start, and still suffer defeat.

Will Lamine Yamal Play in Bulgaria vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Match?

The recently turned 18-year-old FC Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal is expected to play in the Bulgaria vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match. Lamine Yamal has been spotted training ahead of the match and is fully match-fit. Lamine Yamal Goes Public With Nicki Nicole, Barcelona Sensation Celebrates Argentine Singer’s 25th Birthday in Style With Heart-Shaped Balloons, Cake and Flowers (See Pic).

Spain football team boss Luis de la Fuente is not expected to alter Yamal's position, especially when the aim is to start the campaign with an away match on a good note. Lamine Yamal is expected to be in the starting XI, operating from his natural position on the right wing, in a 4-3-3 formation, with Nico Williams on the left wing, and Alvaro Morata as a striker.

