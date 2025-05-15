Lamine Yamal has turned out to be one of Barcelona's most important players in the 2024-25 season. At just 17, the forward has displayed immense skills and is already billed as one of the players to watch out for in the time to come. The Barcelona star has had a stellar season, scoring 16 goals and registering 24 assists so far in 52 matches across competitions. He has played a pivotal role in Barcelona already winning the Spanish Super Cup and Copa del Rey titles, both by beating arch-rivals Real Madrid in the final. But will Lamine Yamal feature in the Espanyol vs Barcelona Catalan derby? Espanyol vs Barcelona, La Liga 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Catalan Derby Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

Barcelona are just a win away from clinching the La Liga 2024-25 title and they enter this contest on the back of a massive win over Real Madrid in the La Liga 2024-25. It was the fourth time that Barcelona defeated Real Madrid in an El Clasico this season and Hansi Flick and his team will look to secure another win and have their hands on the La Liga 2024-25 title. La Liga 2024–25: Raphinha’s Breakthrough Season Key for Barcelona As It Nears Spanish League Title.

Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in Espanyol vs Barcelona La Liga 2024-25 Match?

Barcelona have had good form entering this game and will look to continue with the same intensity against Espanyol, despite the latter languishing in 16th spot on the La Liga 2024-25 points table. Lamine Yamal was named in the squad and will play in the Espanyol vs Barcelona La Liga 2024-25 match. He is likely to retain his spot in the starting XI as the Catalan giants would not want to take their opposition lightly. Lamine Yamal might also start from the bench.

Lamine Yamal Named in Squad for Espanyol vs Barcelona Match

Earlier, Hansi Flick confirmed that Robert Lewandowski is ready to play and it seems that he will start ahead of Ferran Torres, who led Barcelona's attack in the El Clasico. Barcelona have not lost a league game in 2025 and will look to continue that streak.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2025 05:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).