Lamine Yamal continues to impress in every opportunity he gets to wear the Barcelona shirt. The 17-year-old has been in terrific form in the 2024-25 season and is one of the reasons why Hansi Flick and his men find themselves with a chance to win both the La Liga as well as the UEFA Champions League titles. When he took the field for Barcelona at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys. against Inter Milan in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League 2024-25 semi-final, he became the youngest player in the history of the Catalan club to feature in 100 competitive matches, achieving this feat at the age of 17 years and 291 days. But will he play in the second leg of the Inter Milan vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match? Inter Milan vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UCL Semi-Final Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

Barcelona and Inter Milan had played out a thrilling 3-3 draw at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 quarter-final. Marcus Thuram had provided Inter Milan with a quickfire lead in the first minute and Denzel Dumfries doubled the advantage with a strike in the 21st minute. Lamine Yamal pulled one back three minutes later and Ferran Torres ensured that the score was levelled going into half-time. Inter Milan regained the lead with Denzel Dumfries scoring his second in the 63rd minute, but Barcelona levelled through an own goal from Inter Milan goalkeeper Yann Sommer. With all to play for, fans would not want to miss the second leg of the Inter Milan vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2024-25 semi-final. UCL 2024–25: Robert Lewandowski Back in Barcelona Squad for Champions League Semifinals Against Inter Milan.

Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in the Inter Milan vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Semi-Final Match?

Lamine Yamal has proven to be an impactful player for Barcelona all season long and fans would hope that the wonderkid continues his good form in the second leg of the Inter Milan vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2024-25 semi-final as well. The 17-year-old is fit and will feature in the Inter Milan vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2024-25 semi-final. As a matter of fact, he will once again start for Barcelona and hope to make an impact.

Lamine Yamal Arrives for Barcelona Training Alongside Teammates

Lamine Yamal was named by Hansi Flick as part of the travelling squad to Milan. Barcelona enter this contest on the back of Copa del Rey success, where they outclassed archrivals Real Madrid to be crowned champions for the 32nd time.

