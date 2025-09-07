The Turkey national football team will lock horns against the Spain national football team in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on Monday, September 8. The Turkey vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers will be hosted at the Torku Arena. Turkey are coming into this contest after registering a 3-2 victory over Georgia. However, their next test will be their biggest in the ongoing European Qualifiers. Lamine Yamal Goes Public With Nicki Nicole, Barcelona Sensation Celebrates Argentine Singer’s 25th Birthday in Style With Heart-Shaped Balloons, Cake and Flowers (See Pic).

Spain, on the other hand, secured a thumping 3-0 win against Bulgaria in their last game. The Reds are the reigning European champions and have one of the most complete squads in the world. Meanwhile, readers can find out if Spain's star Lamine Yamal will feature in the playing XI during his side's FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match against Turkey.

Will Lamine Yamal Play in Turkey vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Match?

The Spaniard's fitness is currently a cause of concern ahead of his side's FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers against Turkey. The 18-year-old youngster was spotted in some discomfort during Spain's win over Bulgaria. However, he did a training session as normal with Spain on Saturday. Bulgaria 0-3 Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Mikel Oyarzabal, Marc Cucurella and Mikel Merino Score as La Roja Seal Comfortable Away Win (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

If Lamine Yamal's feature during the match against Turkey, Spain football team manager Luis de la Fuente is not expected to change Yamal's position. Lamine Yamal is expected to be in the starting XI, starting from his natural position on the right wing, in a 4-3-3 formation.

