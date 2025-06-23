After having a goalless draw against Al-Hilal in the campaign opener, Major League Soccer side Inter Miami CF earned their first victory in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, beating FC Porto 2-1, thanks to the stunning freekick goal from Lionel Messi, which proved to be the difference maker. Next up, the Herons will play in the Inter Miami vs Palmeiras FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match, which will be their last in Group A. Inter Miami CF are at the second spot in the points table, and even a draw would be enough for them to secure a Round of 16 berth. Lionel Messi Becomes Highest Goal-Scorer in FIFA Men's Competitions, Achieves Feat With Sensational Free-Kick in Inter Miami vs Porto Club World Cup 2025 Match (Watch Video).

The 'Little Boy From Rosario', Lionel Messi produced a magical freekick goal to help Inter Miami edge past popular European side FC Porto. Inter Miami must be desperate to have Lionel Messi available for the next one, as it confirms their ticket to the pre-quarters. The Inter Miami vs Palmeiras FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match is scheduled to be played from 6:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Tuesday, June 24.

Is Lionel Messi Playing in Inter Miami vs Palmeiras FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match?

The Inter Miami vs Palmeiras FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match, organized to be played at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida is an extremely important one for the Herons. A win or even a draw would ensure their RO16 berth, but a loss would pave them out of the competition. So, Lione Messi, who stands completely match-fit is expected to play the match. FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Inter Miami Winger Benjamin Cremaschi Reveals Lionel Messi’s Advice to Team in Half-Time, Says ‘Focus on Keeping the Ball, Opportunities Will Fall’.

Head coach Javier Mascherano is not expected to make any experiments with his winning formation. So, Inter Miami CF are predicted to start with a 4-4-2 line-up, with legends Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez as the striking duo. Sergio Busquets is also expected to play an integral part, as the side has used him for full minutes in the past two matches.

