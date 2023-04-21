Lionel Messi has been in brilliant form of late. The Argentine forward scored important goals for Paris Saint-Germain in their last two matches and also created quite a few big chances. With Messi playing at his best, PSG are currently at the top of the Ligue 1 2022-23 table with 72 points from 31 matches. The Parisians will be facing Angers in their next Ligue 1 match on Saturday, April 22 at Stade Raymond Kopa, Angers. A win in this match will take PSG one step closer to defending their title. Now today in this article, we will take a look if Argentine forward Lionel Messi is going to feature for PSG in the Angers match. Lionel Messi Ties Cristiano Ronaldo’s Record, Becomes the Joint-Highest Goal Scorer in European Top Five Leagues During PSG’s 3–1 Victory Over Lens in Ligue 1.

PSG's opponent Angers are currently at the bottom of the table with 14 points from 31 matches. They have conceded 66 goals this season and possess the worst defensive record in the league. Angers are on the brink of getting relegated and are in desperate need of a victory to keep their survival hopes alive. Now if they manage to stun the defending champions, it will be a much-needed boost for them.

Will Lionel Messi play today in Angers vs PSG Ligue 1 2022-23 fixture?

Lionel Messi is fully fit to take part for Paris Saint-Germain in their next Ligue 1 2022-23 match against Angers. Expectedly he will be starting for PSG at Stade Raymond Kopa, Angers. Messi netted a goal in the first leg of this fixture. He will be aiming to replicate his performance and help PSG bag three more points. Cristiano Ronaldo Appears to Make Obscene Gesture Towards Fans Chanting Lionel Messi's Name After Al-Nassr's Defeat, Club Issues Clarification.

So far Lionel Messi has scored 15 goals in 26 appearances in Ligue 1 2022-23. The Argentine forward has also dished out 14 assists in the French league. He currently has the highest goal contribution (29) in Ligue 1 and is surely one of the best players in the division. His strike partner Kylian Mbappe is also producing great performances and Angers will have to stop this duo if they want to take anything from the PSG game.

