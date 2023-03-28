Lionel Messi was on fire when Argentina faced Panama in their last international friendly, with the star player netting the 800th goal of his career with a wonderful free kick. It was also the first time Messi and the Argentina team were seen in action after their historic FIFA World Cup 2022 title win in Qatar. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner will once again be one of the points of focus when Argentina take on Curacao in their second international friendly in this international break. Ahead of the game, let us take a look at whether Messi will be part of the match. Lionel Messi Honoured With Statue Celebrating His FIFA World Cup 2022 Win at CONMEBOL Museum.

The PSG star scored a historic 800th goal and will be keen to add more to that tally as Argentina aim for another win to extend their undefeated streak. Messi interestingly will also reach another significant milestone should he score against Curacao. With 99 goals for Argentina to his name, Messi will reach the three-figure mark for his country in what will be a historic achievement. Apart from Messi, Thiago Almada also found the back of the net for Argentina in their last match. Lionel Messi Feels Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2022 Win Is Yet to Sink In, Says 'Not Really Aware of What We Have Achieved'.

Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Argentina vs Curacao International Friendly 2023 Fixture?

Messi looks all set to keep his place in Argentina’s starting XI for this contest. Head coach Lionel Scaloni would want his star man to continue the good form he is in and score some more goals in this contest. Messi was also pictured training with the team ahead of this contest and this indicates that he will be part of the scheme of things. Messi had Julian Alvarez and Angel di Maria as his partners in attack in their match against Panama. While Lautaro Martinez may be called up to the playing XI, Messi is set to keep his place in the front three.

Should Messi reach 100 international goals in this game, he will become the third player after Iran Ali Daei and Cristinoa Ronaldo to have achieved this feat.

