Inter Miami CF started on an impressive note under Javier Mascherano as the club is undefeated in preseason and drew the opening game of the Major League Soccer (MLS) 2025 season. Legendary footballer Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami in the MLS 2023 season and turned the side into a championship contender. The Argentina-born footballer played a vital role in Tata Martino's plan and will be highly valued in Mascherano's style of play. It is to be noted that Javier Mascherano played with Messi at FC Barcelona and the Argentina national football team. He has started the club with five wins and two draws. Mascherano has used Lionel Messi cautiously, that their star forward to recover for the season and also keep an eye on the important matches during the MLS 2025. Lionel Messi vs Lamine Yamal Finalissima 2025 at Renovated Camp Nou? Barcelona FC Bids to Host Argentina vs Spain Mega Football Match: Reports.

In Inter Miami's season opener, Lionel Messi was heavily involved and bagged two assists during the match. Houston Dynamo will host Inter Miami on March 3. It was expected that Inter Miami's star, Lionel Messi, would feature in the match, but the star forward has made the decision to stay away from the clash, which has left fans in disbelief.

Why is Lionel Messi not Featuring in Inter Miami's Next Match Against Houston Dynamo?

Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano decided to 'rest' Lionel Messi due to the congested schedule at the beginning of the season. According to reports from ESPN, Lionel Messi is not injured and is expected to be on the pitch in Inter Miami's next match against Jamaica's Cavalier SC in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup. In Inter Miami's previous clash against Kansas City, Messi had been substituted in the second half. Head coach Mascherano informed reporters on Friday that Messi was healthy and would train alongside the rest of the team. Lionel Messi Expresses Joy After Making Impactful Return For Inter Miami in 3-1 Win Over Philadelphia Union, Says ‘I Miss Nights Like This’ (See Post).

This means Houston Dynamo has offered an apology to their fans and free tickets to a future match as compensation for Lionel Messi's unavailability. “The recently shared player status report for the match did not include forward Lionel Messi, but it has been reported he did not make the trip to Houston. Unfortunately, we have no control over who plays for our opponent. Fans who attend tomorrow night’s match can claim a complimentary ticket to a future Dynamo match this season. Additional details will be provided early next week,” Dynamo posted on X on Saturday.

Houston Dynamo Offers Apology

Even though Lionel Messi will not be in action against Inter Miami's away fixture against the Houston Dynamo, they will aim for their first victory in the MLS 2025 season. In the absence of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez will take more responsibility in place of the Argentine legend.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 03, 2025 12:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).