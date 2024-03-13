Inter Miami lost their first match of the Major League Soccer (MLS) 2024 season, as they were defeated by conference opponents Montreal 2-3 in a regular season game. Lionel Messi didn’t feature in the match, with talks of the Argentine being injured in the earlier game. Despite the loss Inter Miami tops Eastern Conference with seven points and will host Nashville SC next in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 second leg match. The question remains, whether Messi is available for the important fixture. Lionel Messi Reacts After Scoring Twice in Inter Miami’s 5–0 Victory Over Orlando City in MLS 2024 (See Post).

Messi starred in the first leg last Friday, scoring the first as David Beckham’s Inter Miami rescued an important 2-2 away draw in the fixture - thanks to a late Luis Suarez strike. But after manager Tata Martino's comments about the veteran forward’s play-time and load management, Messi was rested for the Herons' MLS clash against CF Montreal on Sunday. Martino has since been given a huge boost ahead of the return to cup action, with Messi back in first-team training on Tuesday.

Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Inter Miami vs Nashville SC CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 Match?

Inter Miami have been handed a major boost ahead of their CONCACAF Champions Cup clash against Nashville, with Lionel Messi returning to training. After surviving a ‘horrific tackle’ in the first leg of the CONCACAF match, Messi’s return could be great news for the Herons. The 2022 World Cup winner has made a great start to his first full season with the MLS side already, scoring four goals and providing an assist in just four matches across MLS and the CONCACAF.

His link-up with former Barcelona team-mate Suarez has been demonstrated several times as they look to spearhead a dynamite Miami attack. However, with Messi turning 37 in July and Suarez already that age, the Herons will have to learn to cope without at least one member of the veteran duo. Their defeat to Montreal on Sunday shows they still have some adapting to do.

The Herons' boss has spoken openly about the need for 36-year-old Messi to enjoy rest periods ahead of a heavily congested season. He told reporters after Sunday's defeat: "We talked about it about a week ago and we agreed that this was the game where he had to rest, regardless of what happened in the game with Nashville. We also must make sure our team is healthy and can last an entire season." And speaking ahead of the Nashville game, he added: "All the players are doing well, all the players are available."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 13, 2024 04:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).