Inter Miami suffered a lot in a month while Lionel Messi was out of action due to injury. The star made his return and played a huge role in to second-leg win against Nashville in the CONCACAF Champions Cup round of 16 match. But since then, the Argentine has been out of action nursing his injury. The side dropped to third place in the Eastern Conference with 2 losses and two draws in Messi’s absence. He did play in the second half and even scored a goal in a league match against Colorado Rapids. MLS 2024: Lionel Messi Scores on His Return, Helps Inter Miami Get a 2–2 Tie Against Colorado Rapids.

A game against Monterrey is not an easy one. The five-time tournament champions already have a 2-1 advantage in the match and will be playing at home. Because CONCACAF uses away goals as a tiebreaker, a 1-0 Miami win wouldn't be sufficient. “It might take more than just one goal,” Martino said. Monterrey coach Fernando Ortiz said his team is aware of what Messi can do. But the question remains, whether Messi will feature in the fixture for Inter Miami.

Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Monterrey vs Inter Miami CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 Match?

Lionel Messi has been the most influential player for the Inter Miami side. Despite having many star players like Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, and Taylor, the team heavily depends on eight-time Ballon d’Or winner to provide his side spark. Inter Miami will try to overturn a 2-1 deficit from the first leg when they play Monterrey on Wednesday night for a spot in the CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals. Miami took a lead last week on Tomás Avilés' 19th-minute goal, but Monterrey went ahead when Maximiliano Meza scored in the 69th and Jorge Rodríguez in the 89th. Fan Invades Pitch to Click Selfie With Lionel Messi During Inter Miami vs Colorado Rapids MLS 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Talking to the press Coach Gerardo Martino provided positive news. He said, “He (Messi) is fine. He felt good after playing 45 minutes last Saturday. We still have today's practice, but apparently, the injury is behind him. That's the most important thing. Never mind tomorrow's match. The season is just beginning for us, and we need healthy players.” Fans can expect Lionel Messi to play from the start as the US-based side looks to secure a place in the semifinal of the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024.

