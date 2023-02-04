PSG is currently having a shaky run in the Ligue 1. They dropped points in their last two games against Stade Rennais and Stade de Reims before coming back to winning ways against Montpellier. Lionel Messi finally had his name registered on the scoresheet. PSG return once again to home Parc de Princes and will now face Toulouse in their next match at the Ligue 1 2022-23 on Saturday, February 04, 2023, at 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Today, in this article, we will take a look if the Argentine superstar Lionel Messi will be featuring in Christophe Galtier's starting eleven at Parc De Princes, Paris. Lionel Messi Has Doubts About Playing FIFA World Cup 2026 at Age 39.

After winning only 3 of their last 6 Ligue 1 matches, Paris Saint-Germain are currently feeling a little bit of pressure. Although they are at the top of the Ligue 1 table with 51 points from 21 matches, the difference between them and the second-placed Marseille (46) is now only five points. With Neymar and Mbappe both out injured, PSG's task will only get tougher ahead. Meanwhile, Toulouse had a revamp of form in 2023. After losing their final four games including a 6-1 hammering against Marseille at the end of year, they have returned strong claiming 13 out of a possible 15 points in the league. Toulouse will be hoping to get something out of the PSG clash in the absence of some of the opposition's key attackers.

Will Lionel Messi Play Today in PSG vs Toulouse, Ligue 1 2022-23 Fixture?

Despite injury to others, Lionel Messi is totally fit to be a part of PSG's next Ligue 1 2022-23 match against Toulouse. Considering PSG needs to extend their lead and build some momentum with the Champions League tie approaching, Christophe Galtier will be starting the Argentine forward in the upcoming game. Messi has been in decent form since his return to club football after the FIFA World Cup 2022 triumph. The PSG superstar will be once again hoping to deliver a big performance in the winning cause. Lionel Messi Drops Retirement Hint; 'There’s Nothing Left', Claims FIFA World Cup 2022 Champion.

Although PSG have returned to winning ways in their last game, they are still not at their best shape. With injuries troubling the first team combinations, Lionel Messi will have to provide the impetus and with the goal registered on his name in the last game, it will surely act as a confidence booster for him and help him lead a slightly inexperienced PSG attack in the evening.

