Indian football team's long-time leader, legend, Sunil Chhetri returned from the international retirement he called for in June 2024, playing back for the Blue Tigers from March 2025. The ace striker had particularly changed his decision, seeing Team India's ill-performance and the AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualification at stake. Now, the India national football team will be locking horns with the Hong Kong national football team for their second group-stage game of the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers. The India vs Hong Kong AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, June 11. India 0-0 Bangladesh AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Blue Tigers Share Spoils With Neighbours in Closely-Fought Encounter.

The Blue Tigers last played Thailand, suffering from a 2-0 defeat in the friendly. Prior to that outing, they played a goalless draw against Bangladesh, which was their first AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers third-round game. Sunil Chhetri played in both games, but despite that India failed to score a single goal. Winning will be very important for India in this one. The India vs Hong Kong AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match is scheduled to be played from 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Kai Tak Sports Park in Kowloon.

Will Sunil Chhetri Play in India vs Hong Kong AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Match?

Sunil Chhetri is fully match-fit and training intensely with the rest of the Blue Tigers. So, the 40-year-old Sunil Chhetri is likely to be playing in the India vs Hong Kong AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match. India vs Hong Kong AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs HKG Football Match in IST.

With 95 goals, Sunil Chhetri is the world's third-highest goalscorer, among all active footballers. So, Manolo Marquez must keep his trust in the proven veteran and make him start in the India vs Hong Kong AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers game. The Indian football team would have a 4-2-3-1 formation for the match, with Sunil Chhetri being the lone striker.

