Mumbai, May 25: Real Madrid CF have appointed Xabi Alonso as their manager till 2028 as a successor to Carlo Ancelotti, who left the club to join the Brazil national team. Alonso is already a Real Madrid legend and represented the club as a player in 236 official matches between 2009 and 2014. During that time, he won one UEFA Champions League, one European Super Cup, one La Liga title, two Copa del Rey titles and one Spanish Super Cup. La Liga 2024–25: Santiago Bernabeu Bids Farewell to Luka Modric and Carlo Ancelotti in Real Madrid’s 2–0 Win Over Real Sociedad.

Alonso is also a legend of the Spanish national team, with which he won 1 World Cup (2010) and two European Championships (2008 and 2012), in 113 international matches. He began his coaching career at Real Madrid's youth academy, managing the U14 A team during the 2018-2019 season, where he won the League and the Champions Tournament.

Alonso officially announced his departure from Bayer 04 Leverkusen, concluding a historic reign at the club. Under Alonso's guidance, Leverkusen achieved historic milestones, most notably clinching their first-ever Bundesliga title in the 2023–24 season without a single defeat - a feat unparalleled in German football history.

The team also secured the DFB-Pokal and DFL-Supercup, completing a remarkable domestic treble. Their unbeaten streak extended to 51 matches across all competitions, setting a new European record before a loss in the Europa League final to Atalanta. Luka Modric Hugs Toni Kroos As He Walks Off the Pitch While Breaking Down in Tears After Playing Last Home Match Of His Career For Real Madrid (Watch Video).

Alonso will be presented as the new Real Madrid coach at an event to be held at Real Madrid City on Monday. Alonso’s appointment follows swift movement by Real Madrid who have made it clear they are not ready to end the season without a trophy and are now fully focused on the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup. Former head coach Ancelotti, alongside club legend Luka Modric, were given a farewell fitting of their stature on Saturday, after their 2-0 win against Real Sociedad in the final game of the domestic season.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 25, 2025 04:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).