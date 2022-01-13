Barcelona lost the SuperCoppa Italiana 2021-22 match against Real Madrid by 3-2. The match turned out to be quite a close one and as Federico Valverde scored a goal at the 98th minute of the match that gave a 3-2 lead to Real Madrid. So it was a well-earned victory for the Los Blancos. Now, Barcelona coach Xavi has said that the young team can leave the stadium with their heads held high. Furthermore, he praised the Catalans for showing responsibility and character throughout the match. Gerard Pique 'Proud' of Barcelona Despite El Clasico Loss Against Real Madrid in Spanish Super Cup 2021-22, Says 'We Are Closer to Winning'.

Barcelona dominated the possession by having the ball for more than half of the time but the Los Blancos had a superb counterattack. The Barcelona manager explained that this is the way the team could have won the game. "It was clear that it was a day when we showed courage and took responsibility with the ball. Today was a day to go out with your head held high despite the defeat," said Xavi afterwards. Xavi's video was shared on social media by the official account of Barcelona.

Video:

"We could have won ... this is the way." — Xavi on #ElClásico pic.twitter.com/4RQ25fJTuw — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 13, 2022

Vinicius Junior scored the first goal of the game at the 25th minute of the game. Soon Luuk de Jong scored an equaliser at the 44th minute of the match Karim Benzema took the team to 2-1 with a goal at 72nd minute. Ansu Fati scored an equaliser and the play was extended. At the 98th minute, Federico Valverde stole a win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 13, 2022 12:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).