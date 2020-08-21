Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona is 'complicated' by not 'impossible' believes former Manchester City and Barcelona midfielder Yaya Toure. Messi, 33, sparked transfer rumours after stalling contract negotiations with the club and things have only turned worse for the Argentine at Camp Nou. Messi has reportedly lost trust in the club after their 8-2 humiliation in the Champions League quarter-final and wants to move elsewhere. Latest reports suggest, that the Argentine told the same to new manager Ronald Koeman. Messi’s torrid and strained relationship with Barcelona have alerted other clubs and Manchester City are said to be the front-runner for the six-time Ballon d’Or’s signature. Lionel Messi Transfer Update: Argentine Tells Ronald Koeman That He is ‘More Out Than In’, Says he has No Faith in Barcelona President Josep Bartomeu; Report.

Barcelona ended the 2019-20 season without a trophy making it the first time since 2007-08 that they have ended a campaign trophyless. The Blaugrana’s last chance to win a silverware after the La Liga disappointment was the Champions League. But Barcelona were battered 8-2 by Bayern in the quarter-final. Those struggles added to the conflict and turmoil inside the club has led to Messi mulling his options. Lionel Messi Transfer News: Barcelona Captain Wants Immediate Exit; Manchester City Favourites to Sign the Argentine.

The 33-year-old, who is on his final year of contract at Camp Nou, is yet to sign a contract extension. Messi and his representatives have stalled any talks of a contract negotiation since March this year and have refused to hold further talks unless the club addresses the issues within the club. Koeman, who was announced as the head coach on Tuesday, also held talks with the Argentine but to little avail.

Even if Messi decides to call it time at Barcelona and look for a different club, there are very few clubs that can afford the Argentine’s huge wages and also pay Barcelona a hefty transfer fee. Premier League heavyweights Manchester City though falls into that category of those few that can afford Messi. The club also has the additional advantage of linking him up with former Barcelona manager and mentor Pep Guardiola. And former City player Toure believes Messi would come to Man City if he leaves Barcelona.

“It is going to be complicated. From what I know, Messi loves Barcelona,” the Ivorian told Daily Star. “He loves the city, he loves the club, he loves the philosophy there. But if he had to leave the club, maybe he could come to City. Why? Because City have the money to buy him and there are only a few clubs in the Premier League who can afford him, to be honest,” he added.

Toure, who played three seasons at Barcelona also feels Messi would be an amazing signing for City and would be equally good in the Premier League as he has been in La Liga for the last 16 years. “If he comes to City he is going to be good for City because the rest of the Premier League is quite intense and hard as well. The way Messi plays, few managers are going to love him because he just sits off to the side and does not want to defend much.”

Among the few players to win leagues titles in both Spain in England, Toure also feels City is the only club that can utilize Messi best. “In England – depending on who is going to criticise him for that – they want you to work, defend and attack and it is not easy. But if he came to England, I could see him playing for City because Guardiola knows him better and he could put him in this City team to play his football.

“I have a little bit of doubt that he is going to leave Barcelona, to be honest. Barcelona all boils down to Messi. If Messi leaves there is going to be a massive gap,” said Toure. Ronald Koeman said in his very first appearance that Messi was among the few players the club will never agree to sell and will prefer the Argentine retiring at the club.

