Yaya Toure Birthday Special: Top Goals by Former Barcelona and Manchester City Midfield General

Yaya Toure (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

One of the greatest African players to ever play the game, Yaya Toure celebrates his 37th birthday today (May 13 2020). The footballer from Ivory Coast has played for some of the biggest clubs in the world and in a career of over 18 years, has won countless titles. Toure always played as a box-to-box midfielder and while playing in that role, scored some crucial goals over the years. So on Yaya Toure’s birthday, we take a look at his top goals. Yaya Toure, Former Barcelona and Manchester City Star, Joins Second-Tier Chinese Club Qingdao Huanghai.

Born in Bouake, Ivory Coast, Toure started his playing career at ASEC Mimosas and made his debut at the age of 18, before moving to Beveren. The Ivorian has until now represented a total of seven clubs, with fruitful spells coming at Barcelona and Manchester City. At the Spanish club, Toure won two league titles and a Champions League, however, his influence was most felt at the Premier League side.

Toure was an engine in Roberto Manchini’s City that won the league title in 2012, ending the clubs more than 40-year drought for domestic glory. That season he was also named as the PFA player of the season. With Toure at the base of midfield, City won two more league title, one under Manuel Pellegrini and one with Pep Guardiola.

Manchester City vs Aston Villa

Throughout his career, Yaya Toure was known for his surging runs from midfield as this goal was a prime example of that. In the final minutes of the game, Yaya receives the ball close to his goal and then runs almost the entire length of the field, shrugging aside Villa defenders to score an incredible solo goal.

Manchester City vs Arsenal

Very few players can strike the ball as sweetly as Yaya Toure can with his weaker foot. And this effort against Arsenal was one of his best. He received the ball from Bacary Sagna at the edge of the box and Toure with his left foot placed the ball in the top left corner, giving no chance to Peter Chech in the goal.

Manchester City vs Fulham

This is one of Yaya Toure’s best performance in a Manchester City jersey. The Ivorian scored a hat-trick to complete a 5-0 win and his third goal was the pick of the bunch. From more than 30 yards, Toure curled one in the right corner of the net.

Barcelona vs Malaga

This goal was a display of skill from the Ivorian rather than power. After receiving the ball from Samuel Eto’o Yaya Toure went past three Malaga players like they were not there before slotting the ball into the net, giving the keeper no chance.

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao

One of the best goals Yaya Toure scored for Barcelona was during the 2009 Copa Del Rey final against Athletic Bilbao. In the 32nd minute, Yaya picked the ball up in his own half and then dribbled past three players before unleashing a pile driver from around 30 yards, beating Gorka Iraizoz in the goal.