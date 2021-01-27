AC Milan was hosted by Inter Milan during the Coppa Italia quarter-final match. The Milan derby turned out into quite a heated affair as Zlatan Ibrahimovic got into a nasty war of words with his former Manchester United teammate Romelu Lukaku. So the visitors had taken the 1-0 lead in the match as Zlatan Ibrahimovic was the one who netted a goal at the 31st minute of the match. Just before the half-time Lukaku took exception to a foul by Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli. Ibrahimovic stepped in for his teammate and Lukaku’s anger knew no bounds. Zlatan Ibrahimovic Yelled At Pierre Kalulu for Wearing Gloves on Debut During AC Milan vs Sparta Prague.

Romelu Lukaku was heard abusing his former teammate and the microphones picked up the words, “Well let's go inside you b*tch!.” Lukaku also claimed that Ibra had abused his mother and post which was also heard saying, “a son of a b***h" and telling him, "f**k you and your wife.” Ibrahimovic in one of the viral videos was apparently heard saying, "Go do you voodoo sh*t." The video of the incident is making rounds on social media and is going viral. Check out the video of the incident below:

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Romelu Lukaku went head-to-head 😳 pic.twitter.com/8U7nMpH4kH — Goal (@goal) January 26, 2021

Video of the outburst.

Meanwhile in the Milan Derby, Romelu Lukaku and Zlatan Ibrahimovic had a war of words just before halftime. 👀pic.twitter.com/5IgR9Yypa3 — Kawowo Sports (@kawowosports) January 26, 2021

Ibrahimovic was then sent off in the second half of the match as he received his second yellow card which did not involve Lukaku. The match ended with Inter Milan having the last laugh as they won the game by 2-1. Lukaku had converted a penalty into a goal at the 71st minute of the match. Christen Eriksen then scored a goal at the 97th minute of the match.

