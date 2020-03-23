Happy Birthday Mo Farah: Inspirational Quotes and Lesser-Known Facts About Britain’s Most Decorated Athlete

Mo Farah (Photo Credits: File Image)

The most successful British track athlete in modern Olympics history and a European & World record holder in multiple events, Mo Farah celebrates his 37th birthday. Born on this day in 1983, Mo Farah is the most decorated athlete in the history of British athletics with 10 titles at global events. He is the first British athlete to win two gold medals at the same World Championships and only second after Dame Kelly Holmes (two gold medals at same Olympic medals) to win two gold medals at any global event from Britain. With five gold medals, Mo Farah is also the most successful athlete in individual events at the European Athletics Championships. As he turns 37, let’s take a look at some inspirational quotes and lesser-known facts about Mo Farah. Mo Farah Says Targeting Track Return at Tokyo Olympics.

Born in Mogadishu locality of Somalia, Mo Farah moved to Britain at the eight with his father Mukhtar Farah, who was born in London and was a British citizen by birth. The family originated from the Gabiley but were living in Mogadishu as Mo’s father was a business there. The family had to later flee back to Gabiley after tensions arose in Mogadishu before moving to Britain. Take a look at some quotes from Britain’s most successful and most decorated athlete in modern times.

Here Are Some Inspirational Quotes of Mo Farah

“Don’t dream of winning. Train for it.”

“It’s doesn’t just come overnight, you’ve got to train for it and believe in yourself; that’s the most important thing.”

“What you put into it is what you get out of it”

“No matter what or where you come from if you work hard at something, you can achieve it”

“I’m not going to give it 50%. With me, it’s ALL or NOTHING.”

“To be a legend is easy. To become that legend takes hard work and pure dedication.”

“What drives me is winning medals and going out there and enjoying it.”

As a child, Mo Farah initially dreamt of becoming a famous car mechanic and also had the ambition of becoming a footballer for Arsenal – an English Premier League club – and bursting down the right-wing for the Gunners. But he went and joined the Borough of Hounslow Athletics Club in West London, therefore, turning his focus to athletics and track & field. Take a look at some lesser-known facts about him.

Mo Farah was born as Mohamed Mukhtar Jama Farah on March 23, 1983, in Mogadishu, Somalia

As a Child, Mo Farah dreamt of becoming either a car mechanic a footballer and playing for Arsenal in the right-wing

Mo Farah celebrates each of his wins by doing the victory dance 'Mobot' -- a move he first performed on the “A League of Their Own” TV Show

Mo Farah is the second athlete after Lasse Viren in modern Olympics history to win 5000m & 10,000m gold medals in consecutive Olympic Games

Farah is the first in track-field History to complete the quadruple-double -- Win 5000 & 10, 000 distance titles in both Olympics and World Championships

Mo Farah is the first British athlete to win two gold medals at the same World Championship event

By the age of 13, Mo Farah had started winning titles for fun in Schools cross-country events. His talents caught the eye of athletics philanthropist Eddie Kulukundis, who agreed to pay the legal fees to complete Mo Farah’s naturalisation as the British citizen.

This allowed Farah to compete in international events and travel without visa complications. Farah claimed his global title at the 2001 European Athletics Junior Championships in 5000 meters and has not looked back since. He currently holds the European record in 1500m, 10,000, half marathon, marathon and two miles.