The F1 Chinese GP 2025 will take place at the Shanghai International Circuit on Sunday, March 23, with McLaren's Oscar Piastri taking the pole position ahead of teammate Lando Norris, and Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton. The Chinese Grand Prix F1 2025 race will begin at 12:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sadly for the fans, there is no official TV broadcaster available for the F1 Australian GP 2025 in India for a live telecast viewing option. FanCode has the official digital rights in India for Formula 1 till the end of the 2025 season. Viewers can find online streaming viewing options for Chinese GP 2025 on the FanCode app and website. However, fans need to purchase a pass to watch F1 action in India, which is worth INR 99, INR 899, and INR 999.

F1 2025: Lewis Hamilton Wins Chinese GP Sprint To Seal First Triumph in Ferrari

Chinese GP 2025 Live

Get. Set. Race 🏁 Oscar Piastri clinches his first-ever F1 pole. Lewis Hamilton starts from P5. Gear up for a thrilling race LIVE on FanCode at 12:30 PM tomorrow! 🏎️#F1 #Formula1 #Formula1OnFanCode pic.twitter.com/wQLVbE0MEB — FanCode (@FanCode) March 22, 2025

