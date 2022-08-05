India has made it to the semifinals of women's hockey at the 2022 Commonwealth games (CWG) after winning a close-fought last pool match against Canada on Wednesday. Women in blue will confront their fiercest rival Australia (AUS) on 5 August 2022 (Friday) at University of Birmingham and Squash centre, in the all important semi-final match, that will either make or break their hopes of finishing on the podium. Australia, who finished at first place in their respective Pool A of women's hockey at 2022 CWG, rank number three in the world. This indicates how canny India will have to be in Semi-final, who are six places down to Australia on number nine in world rankings. Indian Women's Hockey Team Qualifies for Semi-final With 3-2 Win Over Canada in Pool A Match at Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The Indian women's hockey team has been impressive so far in the pool matches with only one defeat at the hands of England. In their last Pool B encounter against Canada, the match was inching towards the draw in the last quarter, however, when just nine minutes were left for the game to end, Lalremsiami blew up a goal to lead her team to the semi-final of the women's hockey at the 2022 CWG. Ahead of the knockout match between India and Australia on Friday, much is being talked about the Tokyo Olympics quarter final 2020 in which India had a remarkable win over Australia by 1-0. However, Australia women's hockey in 2022 CWG, apart from topping the Pool A, haven't conceded a single goal against themselves so far. So, this time around it will be more challenging for India as they face Kangaroos in the crucial semifinal.

When is India Women vs Australia Women, Commonwealth Games 2022 Hockey Semis Match? Know Time, Venue and Schedule

The India Women vs Australia Women, Commonwealth Games 2022 Hockey semi-final match is scheduled to take place on August 06, 2022 (Saturday) at 00:45 am IST. The game will be held at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre in Birmingham. Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally Live Updated.

Is India Women vs Australia Women, Commonwealth Games 2022 Hockey Match, Live Telecast in India available? Sony Network have acquired the broadcasting rights of the multi-nation competition in India. Fans would be able to watch the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Sony Sports SD/HD channels on their TV sets. Sony TEN 3 and Sony Six will likely televise the IND W vs AUS W Hockey Match in English and regional languages. Is India Women vs Australia Women, Commonwealth Games 2022 Hockey Match, Free Live Streaming Online available in India? SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will provide the live streaming of the IND W vs AUS W Hockey match in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to catch the live action on online platforms.

