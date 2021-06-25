The second edition of the 2021 ISSF Shooting World Cup will be held in Croatia from June 24 to July 02, 2021. A total of 520 shooting athletes from 47 countries have assembled in Osijek to take part in the World Championships. All the participants will use this opportunity to fine-tune their skills ahead of the upcoming Toyo Olympics 2020 next month. Meanwhile, fans searching for 2021 ISSF World Cup Croatia live streaming can scroll down below. ISSF World Cup 2021 Croatia Medal Tally Updated.

A total of 13 Indian shooters, seven women and six men will participate in the rifle and pistol shooting discipline at the 2021 ISSF World Championship in Croatia at several singles and mixed events and will be aiming to replicate the performance at the New Delhi edition where the country finished top of the medal standings with a total of 30 medals. Tokyo-bound skeet shooters Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa are the only absentees as the duo are training in Italy.

When Is ISSF World Cup 2021 Croatia?

The second ISSF World Cup of 2021 will be held in Croatia from June 23, 201 onwards to July 03, 2021. The matches will be held every day at different times in Osijek, Croatia

Is ISSF World Cup 2021 Live Telecast Available On TV?

DD Sports provided the live telecast of the 2021 ISSF World Cup, New Delhi which was held in March 2021 and are the likeliest broadcasters to show the Croatia leg on TV as well. Fans can tune into DD Spots Channel to see if live telecast is available

Is Live Online Streaming Of ISSF World Cup 2021, Croatia Available?

The live streaming of the 2021 ISSF World Cup in Croatia is available on online platforms. Fans can tune into the YouTube and Facebook page of ISSF to catch the action online while ISSF’s Vimeo page will also provide live streaming of 2021 Shooting World Cup in Croatia. Only finals of each event will be streamed live

Top Indian athletes such as top-ranked Yashaswini Singh Deswal and second-ranked Manu Bhaker will be in action. Meanwhile, World No. 1 and 2 in the Tokyo 2020 rankings, Abhishek Verma and Saurabh Chaudhary respectively, will be aiming for podium finishes.

