IOU Broker, one of the top brokers in the Forex industry has agreed to a deal that would see them become the official partners of FC Barcelona. Starting from August 1st, 2025/2026 Laliga Season, IOU Broker will become an official partner of one of the world’s most renowned team-FC Barcelona.

This partnership alliance is an initial step to a broader strategy to allow IOU Broker investors to get the best trading experience. Investors will have unforgettable experiences which include the opportunity to experience FC Barcelona’s intense, emotional home matches at Camp Nou.

With this partnership agreement, IOU Broker would be displayed on the Barcelona Jersey, for both home and away jerseys and they will be able to reach a wide audience and also gain popularity among FC Barcelona’s fans. We will also benefit from a range of marketing and promotional avenues available at the club which includes using FC Barcelona’s brand and player images, displaying the IOU Broker brand during home matches, and access to digital channels.

There was a statement by Josep Pont, board of director member responsible for the commercial area of FC Barcelona “We are very excited to be part of this historical event and we welcome IOU Brokers to the family club. We understand that football, as well as the forex market, is changing and we want to be part of this innovation.” He also added “IOU Broker is one of the leaders in the forex industry, and as a challenger in their industry, they understand the level of support we require to add value to our processes and we look forward to a long and successful partnership together”

Commenting on the new partnership, Pablo Fernandez, Director of Business Development at IOU Broker “We have a mutual aspiration, and vision of performance with FC Barcelona which makes them the perfect partners. Our goal is to be the best and be right there at the top level competing favorably with our competitors in the forex industry just like our partners competing in the champions league and Laliga.” He also added, “this partnership will enable us to build a stronger brand name and also gain exposure to millions of football fans worldwide.”

Partnership with different sports companies especially football clubs comes with a lot of benefits and IOU Broker is not the only financial service company to see these rewards. It is the fastest way to reach a wider audience and increase brand popularity and revenue. It is also beneficial to investors to secure loans and provide optimum services too.

Why IOU Brokers and Fc Barcelona Fit Perfectly

Both FC Barcelona and IOU Brokers believe that great things can be achieved through effort. Just as no champion can emerge without putting in the work, success in trading can only come through practice, self-development, overcoming failures, and of course celebrating well-deserved glory.

Commitment to our clients is also similar to football players who are out there on the pitch to prove their strength and commitment to the fans. We are committed to serving our clients, satisfying their needs and financial ambition.

FC Barcelona is a very ambitious club they set far-sighted goals and go all the way to achieve them. IOU Brokers also have similar traits, we set ambitious goals and work tirelessly to reach them and this partnership deal is a glaring example. We have a team of visionaries and we constantly plan strategies that are achievable over the years focusing on exponential growth and spreading the word to the areas and demographics that may not be aware of the brand yet.

9 years in the market

+150 countries of presence

10 million traders

Innovation and technological advancement are also our customers. Just like the football world has gone digital and has computer games and simulations, match streaming that provides on-the-go access to customers, trading has also advanced in that regard. IOU Brokers has also introduced a mobile app that keeps customers hooked while providing quick access to the market.

Who We Are

IOU Broker is one of the best forex brokers in the forex industry that provides traders and investors access to over 2,000 different financial assets which includes stocks, cryptocurrencies, ETFs, indices, currencies, and commodities.

At IOU Broker we believe in empowering traders to claim their financial edge and helping them make a profit by providing them with all the support and equipment they need to navigate the market better.

We also ensure that our clients operate safely and calmly while also ensuring we constantly add new offerings that will initiate a better and more diverse investment experience accessible from different parts of the world across the different devices.