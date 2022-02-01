Bengal Warriors meets Gujarat Giants in a Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 encounter on Tuesday, February 01. The match would be played at the Sheraton Grand, Whitefield in Bengaluru and is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, if you are looking for Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 live streaming online and live TV telecast details then scroll down. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

Bengal Warriors find themselves on the sixth spot on PKL 2021-22 points table with seven wins from 14 outings. Gujarat Giants are on the 11th spot and have struggled to get going this season. The Gujarat-based side has managed to win just four matches after having played 13 games.

Where To Watch Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD and other regional channels.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Disney+Hotstar app or website to catch Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants live online streaming.

