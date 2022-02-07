Gujarat Giants would lock horns with Jaipur Pink Panthers in a Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 encounter on Monday, February 7. The match would be played at the Sheraton Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru and is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). With three victories in their last four matches, Gujarat Giants have hit the ground running and this momentum is likely to make them a favourite to win this match as well. Although they are placed below Jaipur Pink Panthers on the PKL points table, Gujarat Giants would depend on their momentum and confidence to pull off a victory in this fixture, which would be crucial as the competition progresses. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

Jaipur Pink Panthers, meanwhile have two wins in their last three games and a defeat in their last match against Haryana Steelers would dent their confidence a bit. Let us take a look at the live streaming details of the event.

Where To Watch Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD and other regional channels.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Disney+Hotstar app or website to catch Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers live online streaming.

