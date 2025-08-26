Match 19 of the ongoing Uttar Pradesh T20 League (UP T20) 2025 will witness Kanpur Superstars lock horns against Kashi Rudras on August 26. The UP T20 League 2025 contest will pit the bottom-placed Kanpur Superstars against the mighty table-toppers Kashi Rudras. Superstars are still on the lookout for their second win, while Rudras will almost book a place in the playoffs with another victory. Rinku Singh Century: Explosive Batter Smashes 108* off 48 Balls in Meerut Mavericks vs Gaur Gorakhpur Lions UP T20 League 2025, Warms Up for Asia Cup 2025 in Style (Watch Video).

The last time Kashi took on Kanpur, Rudras notched up a 24-run victory against Superstars in match 4 of the UP T20 league 2025. Kanpur Superstars came close to breaking their losing streak, but suffered a narrow 13-run defeat against Gaur Gorakhapur Lions in their last match, suffering their fifth successive loss in UP T20 League 2025. On the other hand, Kashi Rudras have looked unstoppable this season and have managed to notch up a five-match winning streak, which in any franchise is a great ask.

Kanpur Superstars vs Kashi Rudras UP T20 League 2025 Details

Match Kanpur Superstars vs Kashi Rudras Date Tuesday, August 26 Time 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venues Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sony Ten 3 (Live Telecast) SonyLIV (Live Streaming)

When is Kanpur Superstars vs Kashi Rudras UP T20 League 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

Looking to move up the UP T20 League 2025 standings, Lucknow Falcons will lock horns against Noida Kings in the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Premier League 2025 on Tuesday, August 26. The Kanpur Superstars vs Kashi Rudras UP T20 League 2025 clash will be hosted at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, and commence at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Kanpur Superstars vs Kashi Rudras UP T20 League 2025?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner for the UP T20 League 2025. Fans in India can find viewing options for the live telecast of the Kanpur Superstars vs Kashi Rudras on the Sony Ten 3 channel on TV. For the Kanpur vs Kashi live streaming online viewing option, read below. Yash Dayal Banned From UPT20 League 2025, RCB and Gorakhpur Lions Pacer To Miss Tournament Due to Sexual Harassments and Rape Allegations.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of Kanpur Superstars vs Kashi Rudras UP T20 League 2025?

Sony Sports Network has the streaming rights to the UP T20 League 2025. Fans in India can watch the Kanpur Superstars vs Kashi Rudras live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website. But for that, fans would require a subscription.

