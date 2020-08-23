Kobe Bryant was not only regarded as one of the greatest basketball players, but a legendary athlete as well. Kobe was a National Basketball Association (NBA) champion who inspired people all over the world. He was born on August 23, 1978, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Los Angeles Lakers (LA Lakers) legend passed away on January 26, 2020, in a helicopter crash along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others. Kobe Bryant 42nd Birth Anniversary: Images and HD Wallpapers to Celebrate Life and Legend of the Late NBA Great!

Kobe is no more with us, but his legend remains. It is his 42nd birth anniversary. Sports lovers across the world continue to miss the NBA star, who during his career achieved everything he strived for. On Kobe Bryant's 42nd birth anniversary we take a look at some lesser-known facts associated with the iconic basketball player. Kobe Bryant Day to Be Observed on August 24, Orange County Pays Tribute to the NBA Legend.

In 1996, Kobe Bryant made it to the NBA from high school after being selected by the Charlotte Hornets; he was then traded to the LA Lakers.

He was the youngest player in NBA history at that time, at 18 years, two months and 11 days.

Kobe represented LA Lakers throughout the entire professional career.

In 2018 Kobe Bryant won an Academy Award for a best short animated film for "Dear Basketball".

Kobe won two Olympic gold medals for men's basketball in 2008 Beijing Olympics and 2012 London Olympics.

Kobe continues to be among the top-five NBA all-time scorers; he is currently on the fourth spot on the list.

Kobe has won five NBA championships. (2000, 2001, 2002, 2009 and 2010).

He was an 18-time All-star, a two-time NBA Finals MVP.

Kobe Bryant was fondly known as the 'Black Mamba'. He had career averages of 25.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. And that's what made him one of the complete players in the history of the NBA.

