India and Australia face each other on Day 4 of the 3rd Test at the SCG on January 10, 2021 (Sunday). Australia hold the slight edge following stumps on Day 3. Meanwhile, we bring you all the live sports breaking news, top stories about all sports and sportspersons from around the world and latest updates on match results, live scores, transfer news and rumours, injury updates, retirement news of players and birthdays of sports stars and every important news you need to know. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj Racially Abused at SCG, Team India File Complaint.

The sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League kicks off with PSL 2021 draft. All six teams will enter the draw to try and build a team that could win them the competition. Islamabad United would have the first pick in the draft and will be followed by Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings. PSL 2021 Draft: Date, Time, Live Streaming Online, Players List and Everything You Need To Know Ahead of Draw.

India’s domestic T20 tournament, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy kicks off on the day. Several teams across the groups face on the opening day of the competition. The Twenty 20 tournament will start at 12:00 pm IST. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Schedule, Live Streaming Online, TV Telecast, Teams, Groups and Everything You Need To Know.

Footballing action also continues with ISL and Serie A. the Indian Super League hosts two games on the day as Chennaiyin FC face Odisha in the early kick-off while Jamshedpur FC takes on Kerala Blasters. Juventus continue to chase leaders of the Italian league as they host high-flying Sassuolo.