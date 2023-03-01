Fresh after their Carabao Cup win, Manchester United takes on West Ham United at Old Trafford where a win will see them move to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. The Red Devils are flying high at the moment with their first silverware in six years, while they remain on course to claim another three prizes. Erik Ten Haag speaking ahead of the game spoke about the importance of his team staying grounded as a unit and showing the same desire to win. Opponents West Ham United are 16th in the points table but they are yet to concede a goal in the FA Cup. The Hammers have beaten two quality teams in Brentford and Derby County and they can be a bit of a tough nut to crack in Cup competitions. Manchester United versus West Ham United will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the SonyLiv app from 1:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Shakira Shades Gerard Pique's Girlfriend Clara Chia, Says 'There's Place in Hell For Those Women Who Don't Support Other Women'.

Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof are set to start for Manchester United with Aaron Wan Bissaka and Tyrell Malacia as full-backs. Casemiro might be given a breather with Marcel Sabitzer and Scott McTominay getting a game in midfield. With Anthony Martial still injured, Wout Wenghorst will start while Jadon Sancho and Alejandro Garnacho should feature in the wing.

Lukasz Fabianski is out for some time with a face injury and joins Kurt Zouma, Vladimir Coufal and Maxwel Cornet on the sidelines. Declan Rice and Thomas Soucek in midfield along with Lucas Paqueta make up for a fascinating trio. Michail Antonio will keep the Manchester United backline on their toes with his strength and ability in the air.

When is Manchester United vs West Ham, FA Cup 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue Details

Manchester United will face West Ham United in the fifth round of FA Cup 2022-23 on Thursday, March 2. the match will commence at 1:15 am IST at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Where to Watch the Live Telecast of Manchester United vs West Ham, FA Cup 2022-23 Football Match in India?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the FA Cup 2022-23 in India. The fifth round match between Manchester United and West Ham will be telecasted live on Sony Ten Sports 2 SD/HD. Lionel Messi's Top 5 Seasons of His Career in Terms of Goal-Scoring.

How to Watch the Free Live Streaming Online and Football Score Updates of Manchester United vs West Ham, FA Cup 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the FA Cup 2022-23 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs West ham match on the SonyLiv app and website. It will not be an easy game for Manchester United but they have become an expert of sorts while getting the job done at home.

