Nishant Shetty, Kambala Jockey, Breaks Srinivas Gowda's Record, Covers 100 Meter Distance in 9.51 Seconds

Nishant Shetty (Photo Credits: Twitter/Omkar Shetty)

Kambala jockey Srinivas Gowda recently grabbed a lot of headlines due to his record-breaking run in Karnataka where he reportedly covered 100 meters in just 9.55 seconds, making him fastest in the history of Kerela’s traditional sport. Courtsey his effort, he was even compared to Jamaica's legendary sprinter Usain Bolt and the record also seemed to be standing for a long time. However, it was broken just a few days later by another Kambala jockey named Nishant Shetty. Reportedly, Nishant completed 100 meters in just 9.51 seconds. He set the record at the Soorya-Chandra Jodukare Kambala at Venoor. Srinivas Gowda, India's 'Usain Bolt' Turns Down Sprint Trial.

In the traditional sport of Kerela, a racer has to cover 145 meters in total along with two buffaloes. Well, Shetty pipped Gowda in this department too. He covered the distance in 13.61 seconds while Gowda took 13.62 seconds to cover the same distance. Well, his sensational effort grabbed a lot of attention and also put him in the elite list of Kambala runners who took less than 10 seconds to reach the 100-metre mark.

Watch Video:

#BIGNEWS: Kambala jockey Nishant Shetty breaks #SrinivasaGowda's record by completing Kambala run of 143 meters in just 13.61 seconds. pic.twitter.com/DDu9r2hjWf — NEWS9 (@NEWS9TWEETS) February 18, 2020

Earlier, Gowda, who became a social-media sensation after his record-breaking run, was asked to attend the trials held by Sports Authority of India (SAI) by India’s Union sports minister Kiren Rijiju. However, he declined the offer saying 'I want to achieve much more in Kambala races'. Well, it seems like Nishant Shetty will get the same offer and let’s see how he responds.