The second biggest World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Premier Live Event (PLE) of the year, SummerSlam 2025, is just days away, which for the first time will be a two-night event, following the tradition of WrestleMania, which kicked off the two-night PLE era. WWE SummerSlam 2025 will take place at the iconic MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, which will be the 38th edition of the much-beloved PLE. This, interestingly, will also be the fourth SummerSlam in East Rutherford, and will be John Cena's final appearance this PLE, making the anticipation of the event at an all-time high. WWE SummerSlam 2025 Match Card: Check List of Matches To Take Place in Two-Night Event PLE at MetLife Stadium.

SummerSlam 2025 will feature almost every wrestling superstar in the roster from both RAW and SmackDown, which includes the likes of Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, John Cena, Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Tiffany Stratton, and Becky Lynch. Night One of SummerSlam will be headlined by Gunther putting his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against CM Punk, while Night Two will see John Cena defend his WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes. Fans can check out live telecast and online streaming viewing options for WWE SummerSlam 2025 Two-Night PLE Event in India below. WWE SummerSlam 2025 Match Card: Check List of Matches To Take Place in Two-Night Event PLE at MetLife Stadium.

WWE SummerSlam 2025 Details

PLE WWE SummerSlam 2025 Date August 3 and August 4 Time 3:30 AM and 3:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venues MetLife Stadium Live Streaming and Telecast Details Netflix app and website for live streaming

Where to Watch WWE SummerSlam 2025 Matches in India?

Sadly, due to a lack of an official broadcasting partner of the WWE in India, fans will not have a live telecast viewing option of SummerSlam PLE on TV. For the live streaming options of WWE SummerSlam 2025, scroll below.

How to Watch WWE SummerSlam 2025 Matches Free Live Streaming Online in India?

Fans can find an online viewing option for WWE SummerSlam 2025 on the Netflix app and website, which will require a subscription. Netflix are the new digital partner for World Wrestling Entertainment in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 29, 2025 11:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).